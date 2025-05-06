Mock Drills in India: Lucknow civil defence, police, local administration conduct rehearsals ahead of May 7

“We are a disciplined team. We know what to do and what not to do. We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware - how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter? We will also raise sirens in case of a blackout announcement. We should keep torches at our house for some ease,” chief warden of civil defence Amarnath Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.