As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, officials will lead a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11. The exercise will involve both public and private facilities, with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting AIIMS to oversee the initiative.

India reported 5,357 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, pushing the active tally to 32,814. Over the past week several states have brought back COVID-19 related curbs and advisories with mask mandates once again in place.

Large swathes of the country continued to report an elevated caseload on Sunday. Delhi confirmed 699 new cases and 4 deaths, while Maharashtra saw 788 fresh COVID-19 patients and one fatality. Himachal Pradesh reported four COVID-19 deaths on Sunday evening while Rajasthan recorded 165 fresh cases and one death.

In a review meeting held on April 7, Mandaviya had urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. Officials have also been urged to identify emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

With cases continuing to climb, restrictions were announced by Kerala, Haryana, Puducherry, Sikkim and other states this week.

“If there are elderly people or people with lifestyle diseases at home, a mask is mandatory for others too. The mask has been made mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases," explained an official communique from the Kerala government.

“It has decided that wearing of face mask by the general public at all the public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. is mandatory," added the Haryana administration.

The World Health Organization is currently tracking a variant of interest, XBB.1.5, and monitoring six other variants (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16). During the review meeting it was also highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variants, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported.

