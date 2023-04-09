The World Health Organization is currently tracking a variant of interest, XBB.1.5, and monitoring six other variants (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16). During the review meeting it was also highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variants, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.