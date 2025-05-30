Mock Drills: Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to hold 'Operation Shield' on Saturday - All you need to know

Operation Shield mock drill: State wide mock drills in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, which were earlier postponed, will now be carried out on Saturday, May 31, around 5-6pm.

In Rajasthan, the mock drills would be held across all 41 districts including Jaisalmer. Similar mock drills will also be held in all the districts of Punjab and Haryana.

State Mock drill time Civil Defence exercises included / number of volunteers/ locations Rajasthan to begin at 5 pm Six locations in Jaisalmer selected for air siren warnings; 72 Civil Defence personnel deployed Haryana to begin at 5 pm 32,000 volunteers to be involved; sirens, blackouts, emergency scenarios Punjab to be conducted by 6 pm sirens to be sounded; blackouts to be enforced

All the three states were supposed to conduct the mock drills on May 29, which however, got postponed due to administrative reasons.

Mock drills in Rajasthan The exact location of mock drills in the Jaisalmer district has been kept confidential for security purposes.

"We are being trained under the leadership of experienced officers. Along with the mock drill, we are always ready to deal with emergency situations," a Civil Defense personnel told PTI during a briefing.

The exercise, mandated by the Rajasthan Home Department, is aimed to test readiness for air attack scenarios, assess security protocols, and enhance emergency coordination among defense and administrative personnel.

Mock drills in Punjab For Punjab, the mock drills will also simulate large-scale emergency situations.

"Blackout measures, rescue measures, fire services are a part of the mock drill...The representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it," Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra told ANI.

Mock drills in Haryana Haryana joint secretary Sumita Mishra said that the mock drills in the state would be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A total of 32,000 volunteers have been trained and briefed about the same, the joint secretary told PTI.

Similar mock drills were conducted nationwide on May 7, the same day India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.