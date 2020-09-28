MoD approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth 2,290 crore

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Monday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth ₹2,290 crore, including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US for the Indian Army facing twin challenges from China and Pakistan.

The proposals were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry's highest decision-making body headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on procurement of arms and other military hardware.

The cost of procurement of the Sig Sauer assault rifles for the frontline troops of the Indian Army will be ₹780 crore, officials said. The Indian Army is implementing a major infantry modernisation programme under which a large number of light machine guns, battle carbines and assault rifles are being procured.

In 2017, the Indian Army began the process to acquire around 700,000 rifles, 44,000 light machine guns (LMGs) and nearly 44,600 carbines. With tensions spiraling on the India-China as well as India-Pakistan borders, the Indian Army has been seeking the fast-tracking the procurements.

Besides clearing the proposal to buy assault rifles, the other significant acquisitions approved by the DAC include procurement of smart anti-airfield weapon (SAAW) systems for the Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate cost of ₹970, one of the officials cited above said.

"The DAC headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded approval for various arms and equipment worth ₹2,290 crore," a statement from the ministry said separately.

The DAC also approved the procurement of Static HF (high frequency) Trans-receiver sets under the buy Indian category at a cost of ₹540 crore. The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via