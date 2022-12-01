MoD organizes interaction with defence industry on corporate jobs for ex-Agniveers

Ministry of Defence organized an interaction session with the Indian Defence industry under the aegis of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies.
The session was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.
During the session, the Defence Secretary said that the endeavor of the government to gainfully utilize the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with armed forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation building.
“The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional work force which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry," Armane added.
The senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment in the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces.
“They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry," the Ministry of Defence said.
The Defence Secretary urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.
Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L&T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.
