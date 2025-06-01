MoD slashed timelines for some processes in procurement cycle, saved 69 weeks: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has significantly reduced timelines for key military equipment procurement processes as part of major reforms to improve efficiency and promote India's goal of 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector, according to an official release.

Speaking at a defence conclave in the national capital on Friday, Singh stated that the decision will save an overall 69 weeks, noting that the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is being revisited to reflect current realities, shifting from the traditional nomination-based cost-plus procurement to a competitive pricing model where both public and private sectors can vie for orders.

This approach is already being implemented for shipbuilding and recently for the AMCA project, he added.

Singh's statement came amid concerns raised by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, during his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 on Thursday, where he highlighted ongoing delays in defence projects, unrealistic timelines, and their adverse effect on operational readiness.

Air Chief Marshal pointed at the recurring pattern of delays in project execution and criticised the practice of committing to unachievable deadlines in the context of the reported ongoing challenges with projects like the delivery of the aircraft.

Singh emphasised the critical role of self-reliance in preserving India's strategic autonomy and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat while urging private industries to invest heavily in research and development (R&D) and capital equipment to strengthen the domestic defence ecosystem.

Deliberating upon India's Defence Vision, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that it centres around Aatmanirbharta for preserving the strategic autonomy of the country. It is also critical in achieving the broader goal of Viksit Bharat, such as expanding our GDP from the current 4 Trillion Dollars to 32 Trillion Dollars by 2047, growing our manufacturing sector, enhancing India's start-up culture and widening our industrial base, generating employment and also its spin-off benefits that come from the dual use of technology.

He underscored the impact of indigenisation over the past decade, stating that India has transitioned from being the top importer in 2015 to becoming one of the top 25 exporters today. Over 100 Indian companies are now exporting to 100-plus countries. The list of products includes missiles such as Brahmos, rocket launchers like Pinaka, simulators, armoured vehicles, the Dornier aircraft, different types of ships, offshore patrol vessels, etc.

The upsurge in exports can be gauged from the fact that our exports have grown 30 times in the last ten years to ₹23,622 crores in the last financial year. Our defence industry today includes 16 Defence PSUs, 430 licensed companies and approximately 16000 MSMEs. Domestic defence sales also increased from ₹43746 crores in 2014 to ₹127000 crores in 2023-24.

Full utilisation of defence modernisation budget for the first time in last 5 years Singh also highlighted record achievements in the financial year 2024-25, noting that the MoD has completely utilised the defence modernisation budget for the first time in the past five years and signed contracts worth a record ₹2 lakh crores during the last financial year, which is the highest ever achieved and double that of the figures for 2023-24.

This would ensure that the armed forces' modernisation process keeps pace. It would also help the Ministry demand a higher share in the union budget, leading to a minimum defence to GDP ratio of 2.5 per cent in five years as a first step and thereafter to 3 per cent in the medium term.