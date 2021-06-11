Model Tenancy Act should improve rental return metrics: ICRA

“On the one hand, India has a large vacant housing stock of over 110 lakh units and on the other, it has a huge housing shortage. One of the key reasons behind this paradox is the low rental yield in the country, which is one of the lowest across global markets. While here rental yields stand at 2-3%, the same in some key markets can go as high as 7-8%. Moreover, with the high taxation of 30% in India, the net benefit from rental income is low, especially when compared with housing finance costs of around 7-8%," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice-president at ICRA.