Home >News >India >Moderate intensity earthquake hits Mizoram
The epicentre of the quake that lasted a few seconds was at 35 km depth

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Mizoram

1 min read . 06:08 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

According to the latest reports there were no casualties

An earthquake of intensity 5.1 on the Richter scale hit east-northeast of Aizwal, Mizoram on Sunday according to National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier on June 18 at around 7.29 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale had hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram.

According to the latest reports there were no casualties.

According to an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tremor hit Mizoram capital Aizawl, parts of the mountainous state and adjoining areas of northeastern states at 4.16 p.m.

The epicentre of the quake that lasted a few seconds was at 35 km depth.

Last Sunday, India saw a couple of earthquakes with one in Gujarat and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from agencies

