IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of northern and southern India during next five days.

In its latest updates, the department said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala- Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and south Andhra Pradesh during next 2 days.

Rainfall is also predicted rainfall at isolated places over Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad during next 5 days and over Himachal Pradesh on 16th and 17th December.

The department said that dry weather is very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days.

According to the department, minimum temperatures will be in the range of 6-10°C over many parts of plains of northwest India during next 5 days.

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh and in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh.

No significant change predicted in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during next 3-4 days.

Dense fog in morning hours in isolated pockets are very likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 48 hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.