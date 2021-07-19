The national capital is expected to continue receiving moderate-intensity showers for the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. Some isolated areas may see intense rains.

"Moderate rainfall at most places with isolated intense spells very likely over Delhi during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

In addition, light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of NCR, including Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

In Haryana, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal areas will also see rainfall. Further, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan Narora, Etah, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli will receive some showers, said IMD.

Some areas on Rajasthan will also see moderate showers.

Rainfall on Monday

Delhi woke up to incessant overnight rains on Monday morning. It had received 70 mm rain till 8.30 am that caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The national capital received rain spells of varying intensity throughout the day. While Safdarjung received 38.4 mm rain from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm, Palam recorded 66.6 mm rain in the same duration.

In an advisory, the weather department said that some areas may see "slippery roads and traffic disruption" due to thunderstorms and rain.

It also warned against "partial damage to plantations, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts".

It added that moderate to heavy spells of rain may cause "occasional reduction in visibility" and waterlogging may occur in the low-lying areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police too reported waterlogging at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge.

"Traffic is diverted from MB road towards Mathura road," it said on Twitter.

In the area, a 27-year-old man drowned at a waterlogged underpass allegedly while shooting a video on mobile phone.

The IMD advised people to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and not take shelter under trees.

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity," the MeT Department advised.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, three points below the normal for the season, and the maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 98% at 5.30 pm.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday are predicted to be 24 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, a below 15 mm rainfall is considered "light", between 15 and 64.5 mm is "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is "very heavy", and above 204.4 mm is considered as "extremely heavy".

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 6 pm in Delhi stood at 57.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

