Many parts of Delhi , Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Fatehabad, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gohana (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) Sidhmukh, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

IMD further predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on March 23 and isolated to scattered over Rajasthan during 23rd March," said IMD in its bulletin.

The areas are not likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next five days.

A Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure, WD) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is affecting the region. After the WD moves away on 24 March, temperatures are likely to rise swiftly over northwest India.

“By March 26, Friday, maximum temperatures over Delhi and other parts of the north western plains could go up to 37°C to 38°C. There has been widespread rain in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand," Hindustan Times reported, quoting the head of regional weather forecasting centre Kuldeep Shrivastava.

Two cyclonic circulations have developed-- one over southeast Madhya Pradesh and another over coastal Karnataka in lower levels. Under the influence of these circulations, widespread rain is likely over most parts of central, west India and south peninsular India during the next three days.

Air quality in Delhi

The hourly average air quality index (AQI) in the national at 7am was recorded 222, in the “poor" zone.

Central Pollution Control Board data shows that the overall AQI in Delhi on Monday was 196, categorised as “moderate" on the AQI.





