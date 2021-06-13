The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh would witness 'light' to 'heavy' rainfall during the next 48 hours. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period, the weather department added.

"Light to Moderate Rain (1-3 cm) at many places with isolated Heavy Rain (6-7cm) likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during next 48 hours. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," IMD Chandigarh said.

Rainfall and thunderstorm would increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, the IMD projected.

On Sunday, rain lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana. As per the IMD, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 20.6 mm rainfall, while its adjoining areas, including Mohali and Panchkula, also received showers.

In Haryana, Sirsa received a heavy downpour of 101.4 mm, while Dabwali received 62 mm rain.

Among other places, Narwana recorded 32 mm downpour, Ratia in Fatehabad 52 mm, Ambala 28.6 mm, Hansi 20 mm, Jhajjar 19 mm, Narnaul 16 mm and Rohtak 14.8 mm, the Met said.

In Punjab, Bathinda received 49.4 mm rainfall, Faridkot 24.4 mm, Hoshiarpur 23 mm, Adampur 17.2 mm, Muktsar 51 mm, Balachaur 19.1 mm, Rajpura 57.6 mm, Ludhiana 15 mm and Jalandhar 10 mm.

