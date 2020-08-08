Subscribe
Home >News >India >Moderate to heavy rains likely in Delhi for four days from Sunday
Vijay Chowk during heavy rains

Moderate to heavy rains likely in Delhi for four days from Sunday

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST PTI

  • IMD has forecast heavy to moderate rainfall in the national capital for four days starting from Sunday
  • During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana and Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI : The national capital is likely to witness moderate to heavy rains over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The national capital is likely to witness moderate to heavy rains over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to the Delhi-NCR region from Sunday evening to Wednesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to the Delhi-NCR region from Sunday evening to Wednesday.

"During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR and west Uttar Pradesh in lower levels. A cyclonic circulation will also develop over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining UP at the same time," he said.

"As a result, moderate rain, including one or two spells of intense rains, will occur over Delhi," Srivastava said.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted at isolated places in east and west UP, east Rajasthan, Haryana, north Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Fairly widespread rainfall will occur over northwest India except for west Rajasthan, the IMD said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

