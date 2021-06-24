The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms and widespread rainfall in many states in next 24 hours. In a latest update, the weather department said that a "cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand" and neighbouring places.

READ | Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, IMD warns

"Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over most parts of East and adjoining Central India (West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Madhya Pradesh) during next 2 days and reduce in rainfall intensity thereafter," it said.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh today (24th June) and over Odisha on Friday (25th June).

READ | Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in these states till June 27. Full weather forecast

Due to strengthening of moist southwest winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Northeast India during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days and very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday (26th June).

The IMD predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms and frequent cloud to ground lightning over Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours.

This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors, the IMD said.

On June 22, the department bulletin said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall would occur over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 5 days with slight reduction thereafter. It also predicted heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days, sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 22-25 June.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Northeast India during next 7 days with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. Subdued rainfall activity likely over west central and southern parts of India during next 1 week

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.