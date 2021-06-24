Moderate to severe thunderstorms predicted in these states during next 24 hours

On June 22, the department bulletin said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall would occur over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during next 5 days with slight reduction thereafter. It also predicted heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days, sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 22-25 June.

