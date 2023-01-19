Moderation in global input prices to support fertiliser players’ profitability: Report

For urea players, energy efficient plants are likely to benefit from higher energy savings given the elevated pooled gas prices, Icra said
New Delhi: Profitability for phosphatic fertiliser players are expected to improve at the current nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates, given the decline in input prices, rating agency Icra said on Thursday.
For urea players, energy efficient plants are likely to benefit from higher energy savings given the elevated pooled gas prices.
“The international fertiliser prices, which along with the key raw material prices, had witnessed a sharp uptick. This was driven by strong crop prices, healthy demand, and the ongoing geo-political issues amid limited supplies of some of the fertilisers, which have now started to moderate. This is due to weakness in international demand at such elevated prices," the report said.
Subsequent to the price rise, the government revised the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates substantially, even as the same remained inadequate as the prices kept on rising to lead to moderation in the profitability of phosphatic fertiliser players. Now with the softening in prices, the government has also revised the NBS rates downwards with effect from 1 October, 2022.
“The availability of fertilisers in international markets have improved, and the prices have also started to correct, which is a good sign for the domestic fertiliser industry as India imports a sizeable portion of key raw materials as well as finished fertilisers (almost 25-28% of finished fertilisers are imported),“ said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head & Senior Vice President – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.
“At the current level of NBS rates, the profitability of the fertiliser companies is likely to improve. However, owing to high international prices of raw materials and finished fertilisers, currency depreciation, and firming up of pooled gas prices, the subsidy requirement of the industry is expected to reach its highest ever level at around Rs. 2.5 lakh crore for FY2023," he added.
At current prices of gas and other raw materials and assuming some growth in fertiliser consumption, ICRA expects the subsidy budget to remain elevated at around Rs. 2.0 lakh crore for FY2024.
The current fiscal started with a budgetary subsidy allocation of Rs. 1.05 lakh crore, which was subsequently increased to Rs. 2.14 lakh crore as against the requirement of around Rs. 2.5 lakh crore.
Icra expects the government to allocate additional subsidies to ensure adequate fertiliser availability for the farmers and a healthy credit profile of the incumbents. There were some delays in subsidy clearances in the first half of the current fiscal, which along with elevated prices, had kept the working capital requirements high for the industry. While a major chunk of the subsidy was cleared in the last couple of months, resulting in lowering the subsidy outstanding, the current fiscal will witness elevated interest costs for the industry.
The Indian fertiliser industry remains dependent on urea imports to meet domestic demand as domestic supplies are limited. The import reliance on urea is expected to come down with the commissioning of the new plants, resulting in increased domestic production.
Moreover, nano urea has the potential to replace some portions of conventional urea but remains contingent on farmer acceptance. In the case of DAP and MOP, the import reliance will continue, with no additional capacities likely in India in the segment.
“For the urea segment, while the gas prices remain a pass through, the subsidy requirements have ballooned with the pooled gas prices rising to around $25-26/MMBtu. In order to rein in the subsidy requirements, the GoI has recently allowed fertiliser companies to source around 20% of their gas requirements from the domestic spot market,“ said Prashant Vasisht, co-group head & vice president – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.
“Further, the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh Committee, if implemented, can lower the domestic gas prices and, thus, the pooled gas prices for fertiliser companies. Overall, a $1/MMBtu reduction in pooled gas prices reduces the subsidy requirements by around Rs. 4,500 crores," he added.
