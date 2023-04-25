Moderation in input prices to reduce fertilizer subsidy burden on govt: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:13 PM IST
- The moderation in the prices of raw materials across urea and nutrient-based fertilizers starting 4QFY23, along with the GoI's focus on increasing farmer income, will further support the industry.
New Delhi: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has maintained a neutral outlook for the Indian fertilizer sector for FY24, as the government continues to support the industry through a healthy subsidy budget of ₹1,751 billion.
