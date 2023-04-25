Ind-Ra expects the average pooled gas price to moderate to around $12-15/MMBtu in FY24 due to various factors such as moderation in the Henry Hub Prices and corresponding linked imported LNG, a decrease in crude oil prices leading to lower prices on the term LNG contracts based on the slope of Japan Crude Cocktail/Brent, cabinet approval of the Kirit Parekh Committee leading to a moderation in the administered price mechanism prices, and cooling off of the spot LNG prices.