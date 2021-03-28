Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. In the 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that farmers should embrace new alternatives while doing traditional farming.

This will help them to boost income and create more employment opportunities, the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also said that modernization in agriculture is the need of the hour, adding, "we have already lost a lot of time."

The Prime Minister also urged farmers to start bee farming along with their cultivation. "This will increase their incomes and also sweeten their lives," PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

"There is a significant demand for honey harvested by them... with bee farming they are helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he added.

PM Modi thanked listeners for their continued support as the monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes.

At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," PM Modi said.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

It broadcast on the entire network of AIR ( All India Radio) and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

Today’s 'Mann ki Baat' comes a day after West Bengal and Assam voted in the first phase of assembly elections and recorded a huge turnout. In the Phase 1 assembly elections, Bengal saw a voter turnout of 79.79% by 6:20 pm while Assam recorded 72.30%.

