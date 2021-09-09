Moderna Inc has announced that it is in the process of developing a new single-dose vaccine that combined a booster Covid-19 vaccine dose and a shot against flu.

“Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster against Covid-19 and a booster against flu," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

"We are making progress on enrolling patients in our rare disease programs, and we are fully enrolled in our personalized cancer vaccine trial. We believe this is just the beginning of a new age of information-based medicines," she added.

During its R&D day, the company also provided updates on its ongoing mid-stage trial testing of its authorized Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 6 months to less than 12 years.

Moderna's vaccine, which received its emergency authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in adolescents.

The company said that the phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in adolescents ages 12-17 years showed that no cases of COVID-19 were observed after two doses of vaccine using the primary case definition, consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%.

“Generally well tolerated, the majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. The most common solicited local adverse event was injection site pain. The most common solicited systemic adverse events after the second dose of mRNA-1273 were headache, fatigue, myalgia and chills," it said in a statement.

As part of the pediatric trial, the company said it will test 50 micrograms of its vaccine in a study group of 4,000 children between 6 years and less than 12 years.

Moderna said dose selection studies for different age groups such as 2 years to less than 6 years, and 6 months to below 2 years age groups, were still underway.

Rival vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years earlier this year.

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine.

With inputs from agencies.

