The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. "This permission is for restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest. The firm has to submit 7 days' safety assessment of the vaccine in the first 100 beneficiaries before rolling out of the vaccine for further immunisation programme, according to the approval order," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Moderna's vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

Here is all you need to know about Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine that has been granted emergency use nod in India

Efficacy

The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1% in protecting against Covid-19. The immunity starts to develop after 14 days of the first dose, WHO mentions on its site.

Dosage

The strategic advisory group of experts (SAGE) recommends the use of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine at a schedule of two doses (100 µg, 0.5 ml each) 28 days apart. If necessary, the interval between the doses may be extended to 42 days. Compliance with the full schedule is recommended and the same product should be used for both doses. The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose regimen at an interval of 28 days. In India as well, it will be administered in two doses, Paul confirmed in the briefing. However, the interval between the two doses in India is yet to be announced.

How does the Moderna vaccine work?

After being injected into the body, the Moderna vaccine releases messenger RNA (mRNA), which our cells need to make proteins. The cell’s molecules read the sequence and build spike proteins. The mRNA, which was released by the vaccine, is eventually destroyed by the cells of the body.

Storage of Moderna vaccine

On the temperature of storage of Moderna, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said, "Up to seven months storage is -25 to -15 degrees so medium-term storage is -20 degrees. An unopened vial can be kept at 2 to 8 degrees in a normal cold chain for 30 days. So seven months storage - long term is -20 degrees and normal cold chain conditions for a period of 30 days. It has two doses which are given 28 days apart." "Moderna is coming as a ready to inject form there is no manufacturing base as of now in India. We also hope Moderna will produce this vaccine on Indian soil going forward," he said.

Anant Bhan, a senior researcher in health and bioethics, said that the Moderna vaccine -- which needs to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus four Fahrenheit) -- was unlikely to be for mass use due to its cold-chain requirements and higher price tag.

Rival jabs like the Covishield vaccine -- which is the main shot used in India -- can be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures of between two and eight degrees Celsius (36-46 Fahrenheit).

"It's primarily going to be used in the private health sector largely present in the cities. There, they can manage and build to meet some of its storage requirements," Bhan told AFP.

WHO approval

The Moderna vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The world health body approved on April 30 on the basis of the recommendations of its strategic advisory group of experts (SAGE).

Does it work against new variants?

According to the studies done so far, the Moderna vaccine is effective against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7 and the beta variant (501Y.V2).

Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant spreading in the US and many other parts of the world, Bloomberg reported. Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta, which emerged in India. The vaccine “produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested," the company said in a statement.

Who should not take the vaccine?

Individuals with a history of severe allergic reactions to any component of the vaccine should not take this or any other mRNA vaccine. While vaccination is recommended for older persons due to the high risk of severe COVID-19 and death, very frail older persons with an anticipated life expectancy of fewer than 3 months should be individually assessed. The vaccine should not be administered to persons younger than 18 years of age pending the results of further studies.

Side effects

The Moderna vaccine has no major side effects. However, after a person is administered the dose there may feel slight fever, soreness in the arm, chills. The after-effects include body ache, nausea and fatigue.

India has the world's second-highest number of infections, with more than 30 million cases and nearly 398,000 deaths. But just six percent of India's adult population have received both doses of a two-shot regime.

