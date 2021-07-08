1 min read.Updated: 08 Jul 2021, 01:36 PM ISTLivemint
Cipla will be importing Moderna covid vaccines from the US
These doses will be given to the central government and will be available in selected hospitals of the country
Moderna's Covid-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is expected to reach India this week, reported news agency ANI. However, discussions are still going on over indemnity waivers.
Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. These doses will be given to the central government and will be available in selected hospitals of the country, where vaccines can be stored easily.
Moderna's vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.
Moderna vaccine efficacy
According to WHO, the Moderna vaccine has shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1 per cent in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.
Moderna vaccine dosage
The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose regimen at an interval of 28 days. In India as well, it will be administered in two doses, Paul confirmed in the briefing. However, the interval between the two doses in India is yet to be announced.