Moderna's Covid-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is expected to reach India this week, reported news agency ANI. However, discussions are still going on over indemnity waivers.

Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. These doses will be given to the central government and will be available in selected hospitals of the country, where vaccines can be stored easily.

Moderna's vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

Moderna vaccine efficacy

According to WHO, the Moderna vaccine has shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1 per cent in protecting against COVID-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.

Moderna vaccine dosage

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose regimen at an interval of 28 days. In India as well, it will be administered in two doses, Paul confirmed in the briefing. However, the interval between the two doses in India is yet to be announced.

Does it work against new variants?

According to the studies done so far, the Moderna vaccine is effective against the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the Alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7 and the beta variant (501Y.V2).

Moderna Inc. said its vaccine produced protective antibodies against the delta variant spreading in the US and many other parts of the world, Bloomberg reported.

Moderna Covid vaccine has also received emergency authorisation from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from WHO.

