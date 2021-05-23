Vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to sell vaccines to the Punjab government directly as according to their policy, news agency ANI reported.

A state nodal officer for vaccination said, "Vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines to the Punjab government directly as according to their policy. They only deal with the Government of India and not with any state government or private parties."

The statement highlighted that the Punjab government approached Sputnik V, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson after being directed by the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. It also pointed out that the state government was forced to stop vaccinations due to unavailability of vaccines for the last three days, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“All efforts are being made for procurement of vaccines to meet the acute shortage in the state, which had received fewer than 44 lakh vaccine doses so far from the Government of India," the statement further added.

Punjab joins global COVAX alliance

Facing an anti-Covid vaccine “shortage", the Punjab government earlier this month decided to join the global COVAX alliance for sourcing the immunisation shots at the best price. By doing so, Punjab will become the first state in the country to take the initiative of addressing the vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic, a state government statement had notified.

Abbreviated as COVAX, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access is a worldwide initiative aimed at providing equitable access to anti-Covid vaccines. It aims at accelerating the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.

The decision to join COVAX alliance was taken during a virtual Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Reviewing the vaccination status and the availability of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state, the Cabinet said it is necessary to source the vaccine globally.

Since the COVAX facility offers the best prices, the state should make an attempt to join the same for procuring vaccines from the international markets, the Cabinet said. The suggestion for joining the COVAX alliance was given to the Cabinet by Dr Gagandeep Kang, who heads the Punjab expert group on the vaccination.

(With inputs from agencies)

