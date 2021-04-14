Moderna Inc said that the updated cases show continued strong efficacy, including greater than 90% against cases of COVID-19 and greater than 95% against severe cases of COVID-19, with approximately 6 months median follow-up post dose 2.

Announcing clinical and supply updates on its COVID-19 Vaccine program, the company said that the new results from a preclinical study of the company’s COVID-19 variant-specific vaccine candidates showed that it increases neutralizing titers against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. To date, the company has delivered approximately 132 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine globally.

The company shared an update on the Phase 3 COVE study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. An updated review of adjudicated cases has identified over 900 cases of COVID-19 in the COVE study as of April 9th, including over 100 cases of severe COVID-19, as defined in the protocol, with a median follow-up of approximately 6 months post dose 2, it said.

Vaccine efficacy starting two weeks following the second dose and based on the updated adjudicated cases remains consistent with prior updates, including greater than 90% against all cases of COVID-19, and greater than 95% against severe cases of COVID-19, Moderna stated. As of April 13, all placebo participants have been offered the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and 98% of those have received the vaccine.

“The Moderna team continues to make important progress with our COVID-19 Vaccine. We are looking forward to having the clinical data from our variant-specific booster candidates, as well as clinical data from the Phase 2/3 study of our COVID-19 Vaccine in adolescents," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “The new preclinical data on our variant-specific vaccine candidates give us confidence that we can proactively address emerging variants. Moderna will make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary until the pandemic is under control."

Moderna's vaccine is authorized or approved for use in more than 40 countries. It uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus.

