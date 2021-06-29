Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Moderna's Covid vaccine gets India nod: From efficacy to side-effects, all you need to know

Moderna's Covid vaccine gets India nod: From efficacy to side-effects, all you need to know

Premium
The Moderna vaccine is also known as the mRNA-1273 vaccine, and is made by using messenger RNA, or mRNA technology.
2 min read . 05:50 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1% in protecting against Covid-19
  • The Moderna Covid vaccine has been approved in more than 40 countries, including the US, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Israel, etc

India's drug regulator DCGI on Tuesday granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country.

With this approval, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine would be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik.

Before the arrival of Moderna in India, here's the full detail of this vaccine:

What exactly is the Moderna vaccine?

The Moderna vaccine is also known as the mRNA-1273 vaccine. It is made by using messenger RNA, or mRNA, a technology that teaches our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies.

How many shots of Modera are required?

An individual should be given two shots of the vaccine in 28 days gap.

Moderna vaccine efficacy:

The Moderna vaccine has been shown to have an efficacy of approximately 94.1% in protecting against Covid-19, starting 14 days after the first dose.

Does it work against new variants?

Based on the evidence so far, the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) and the 501Y.V2 (Beta variant), do not alter the effectiveness of the Moderna mRNA vaccine.

However, the monitoring, collection, and analysis of data on new variants and their impact on the effectiveness of Covid-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines continue.

Moderna's side effects

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the possible side-effects of Moderna's Covid vaccine could be pain in the arm, redness, swelling. Besides, a vaccinated individual can also feel tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, nausea.

The CDC said the side effects happen within a day or two of getting the vaccine. They are normal signs that your body is building protection and should go away within a few days, it added.

How many countries have approved Moderna?

The Moderna Covid vaccine has been approved in more than 40 countries, including the US, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Israel, Qatar, UK, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Canada, Germany, France, etc.

