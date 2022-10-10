Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on visit to his home state of Gujarat ahead of the state assembly elections visited Modhera which is famous for its Sun Temple. The PM said that Modhera, famous for the Sun temple, will also be known as a solar-powered village. Sharing the photos of Sun Temple of Modhera PM Narendra Modi wrote on social media,"I’d urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists."

