Modhera is known for the Sun temple situated on the bank of the Pushpavati river. The temple was built after 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chalukya dynasty
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on visit to his home state of Gujarat ahead of the state assembly elections visited Modhera which is famous for its Sun Temple. The PM said that Modhera, famous for the Sun temple, will also be known as a solar-powered village. Sharing the photos of Sun Temple of Modhera PM Narendra Modi wrote on social media,"I’d urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on visit to his home state of Gujarat ahead of the state assembly elections visited Modhera which is famous for its Sun Temple. The PM said that Modhera, famous for the Sun temple, will also be known as a solar-powered village. Sharing the photos of Sun Temple of Modhera PM Narendra Modi wrote on social media,"I’d urge you all to visit the Sun Temple at Modhera. It will leave a lasting impact on your mind. The beauty of this place has to be seen to be believed. Earlier this evening inaugurated facilities that will enhance the experience for tourists."
Modhera is known for the Sun temple situated on the bank of the Pushpavati river. The temple was built after 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chalukya dynasty.
Modhera is known for the Sun temple situated on the bank of the Pushpavati river. The temple was built after 1026-27 CE during the reign of Bhima I of the Chalukya dynasty.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over ₹3,900 crore at the Modhera event. The solar project, a first of its kind in the country, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of the sun-temple town of Modhera.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over ₹3,900 crore at the Modhera event. The solar project, a first of its kind in the country, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of the sun-temple town of Modhera.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
It involves developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), as per a government release.
It involves developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), as per a government release.
"Whenever there will be talks of solar power, Modhera will be the first name to emerge. Because here everything is running on solar power. Whether it is light, farm....even effort is being made to run buses, vehicles on solar power. "For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to encourage such efforts for our energy needs. I am working day and night to take the country in the direction of providing (energy security) for Gujarat, the country, and to our coming generation," said the prime minister.
"Whenever there will be talks of solar power, Modhera will be the first name to emerge. Because here everything is running on solar power. Whether it is light, farm....even effort is being made to run buses, vehicles on solar power. "For a self-reliant India of the 21st century, we have to encourage such efforts for our energy needs. I am working day and night to take the country in the direction of providing (energy security) for Gujarat, the country, and to our coming generation," said the prime minister.
Shifting to Gujarati intermittently during his speech, Modi said the solar rooftop project will help residents of Modhera not just generate free electricity for their needs but will also help them earn money by selling extra units of electricity to power distributors. "House owners and farmers have now become owners of electricity factories," he said. After the event, the prime minister visited the temple of goddess Modheshwari in Modhera town and performed darshan and pooja
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shifting to Gujarati intermittently during his speech, Modi said the solar rooftop project will help residents of Modhera not just generate free electricity for their needs but will also help them earn money by selling extra units of electricity to power distributors. "House owners and farmers have now become owners of electricity factories," he said. After the event, the prime minister visited the temple of goddess Modheshwari in Modhera town and performed darshan and pooja