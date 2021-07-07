Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Modi 2.0 cabinet: Ex- IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways, IT ministry

Modi 2.0 cabinet: Ex- IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw gets Railways, IT ministry

Modi 2.0 cabinet: Ashwini Vaishnaw with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the oath ceremony at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi
1 min read . 10:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The 50-year-old IAS officer, has a MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur
  • Vaishnaw is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha

Ashwini Vaishnaw , the former IAS officer of the 1994 batch, will be the new Railway Minister as well as Ministry of Communications and Information under the Modi government's mega cabinet expansion.

Vaishnaw is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha. He handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure.

Post that, he has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemen.

The 50-year-old IAS officer, has a MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

According to Vaishnaw's Linkedin profile, he has 17 years of experience in leadership positions in infrastructure development.

He developed 5 mtpa coal import terminal, privatized container business, developed cruise terminal, three mooring dolphins and implemented ERP at Goa Port.

He was awarded President's Silver Medal, Commendation by National Human Rights Commission.

Before Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal was heading the Ministry of Railways and Ravi Shankar Prasad was heading the Ministry of Communications.

However, in the new cabinet reshuffle, Goyal will keep Ministry of Commerce, in addition to Ministry of Textile and Ministry of Consumer Welfare.

