Modi 2.0 cabinet: Mansukh Mandaviya appointed as new union health minister

The portfolio of health minister brings the newest of challenges especially during the ongoing health crisis, when the already crumbling healthcare system has been stretched to its limits. At the same time, the country has already missed several health targets and staring at the third wave that is ready to further wreck the healthcare infrastructure. Harsh Vardhan’s replacement from the key and the nodal ministry handling the ongoing covid-19 crisis comes at a time when India is staring at the third wave of pandemic.

