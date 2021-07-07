Prime Minister-led NDA government has appointed Mansukh Mandaviya as the new health minister of the country on Wednesday. He will also be incharge of Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers.

He holds a Post Graduate Degree in Political Science from Bhavnagar University.

He became a member of ABVP and soon he grabbed his position as a state executive committee member of ABVP, Gujarat unit. Seeing his intellect, skills and the zeal to work hard he was appointed as a leader of Yuva Morcha and then the president of Palitana BJP unit. He also holds a record of being the youngest MLA in Gujarat.

At 38, Mandaviya was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

He was appointed as Secretary for state unit BJP in 2013 and General Secretary in 2014. Later in 2014, he was appointed as Gujarat State Incharge of BJP’s High-tech & Mega Membership Drive Campaign.

On 5th July 2016, he sworn in as a Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemical & Fertilizers in Government of India.

He was re-selected for the Second Term of Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha during March, 2018.

Mandaviya's appointment has come after the major cabinet reshuffle held on Wednesday.

Before Mandaviya, Dr Harsh Vardhan was the union health minister. Dr Vardhan, 66, resigned on Wednesday after receiving a barrage of criticism for mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harsh Vardhan was leading the government's fight against the pandemic which has killed hundreds of thousands in April-May and left the health care system reeling.

Vardhan, an ENT specialist and MP from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, replaced JP Nadd and became the new minister of health and family affairs in 2019.

