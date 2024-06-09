Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for ’continued partnership’ as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’

Bill Gates extends congratulations to Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, emphasizing India's contributions to global progress in health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.

First Published09:27 PM IST

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a congratulatory message on Sunday as Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. The senior BJP leader was sworn in alongside key members of his cabinet following a muted election win. 

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world,” Gates tweeted. 

 

