Bill Gates extends congratulations to Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, emphasizing India's contributions to global progress in health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a congratulatory message on Sunday as Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. The senior BJP leader was sworn in alongside key members of his cabinet following a muted election win.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world," Gates tweeted.

