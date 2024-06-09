Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for 'continued partnership' as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’

Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for 'continued partnership' as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’

Livemint

Bill Gates extends congratulations to Narendra Modi on his third term as Prime Minister, emphasizing India's contributions to global progress in health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation.

Modi 3.0: Bill Gates hopes for 'continued partnership' as Narendra Modi takes oath, says PM ‘strengthened India…’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a congratulatory message on Sunday as Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term. The senior BJP leader was sworn in alongside key members of his cabinet following a muted election win.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world," Gates tweeted.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.