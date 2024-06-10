Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Annapurna Devi replaces Smriti Irani as Women and Child Development Minister

Annapurna Devi—BJP OBC leader from Jharkhand—was made the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in PM Modi's new Cabinet. The move is seen as the BJP’s bold strategy to consolidate a sizable OBC vote bank ahead of the crucial Assembly elections later this year

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published09:00 PM IST
A file photo of BJP leader Annapurna Devi
A file photo of BJP leader Annapurna Devi(ANI)

In a significant political move, Annapurna Devi—BJP OBC leader from Jharkhand—was made the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet on Monday. The move is seen as the BJP’s bold strategy to consolidate a sizable OBC vote bank ahead of the crucial Assembly elections later this year.

A two-time member of parliament, Annapurna Devi defeated the CPI-ML candidate VK Singh by 3.77 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election and retained the Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand. 

Earlier in 2021, she served as the Union Minister of State for Education in the Modi government.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Suresh Gopi gets Tourism and Petroleum Ministries

Her political journey started in 1998, when her husband, Ramesh Yadav, an RJD legislator, died suddenly. She contested the by-poll for the seat vacated by her husband's death and became a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Later, she served as Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Geology in the RJD government of then-undivided Bihar.

From 2005 to 2014, she served two terms in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Nirmala Sitharaman retains finance ministry

In 2012, she was appointed a cabinet minister in Jharkhand, overseeing the Ministry of Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, and Registration.

In 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, she joined the BJP and defeated Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) by a staggering margin of 4.55 lakh votes. This triumph was not just personal but also a testament to the intense campaigning by PM Modi and top BJP leaders.

Also Read |  Modi 3.0 cabinet clears 3 crore more houses under PMAY in its first decision

Her meteoric rise within the party ranks reflected her growing influence as the face of the OBCs in Jharkhand. According to the last census, OBCs constitute over 45% of Jharkhand’s population, a statistic that underscores her political significance.

Born on February 2, 1970, into a Bengali-speaking family in Jharkhand's Dumka, she pursued her master’s degree at Ranchi University.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0 Cabinet: Annapurna Devi replaces Smriti Irani as Women and Child Development Minister

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue