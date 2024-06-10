Modi 3.0 Cabinet: BJP’s first Kerala Lok Sabha MP Suresh Gopi gets Tourism and Petroleum Ministries

Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gopi became the face of the 'Modiyude Guarantee' (Modi's Guarantee) promise to Kerala.

Livemint
First Published08:45 PM IST
BJP MP Suresh Gopi greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as taking oath as minister of state at Rashtrapati Bhavan
BJP MP Suresh Gopi greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as taking oath as minister of state at Rashtrapati Bhavan (HT_PRINT)

The NDA government assigned the portfolios for the newly elected ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Monday, June 10. 

Suresh Gopi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's sole Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, was appointed to two significant roles today.

Transitioning from acting to politics, he now holds the positions of Minister of State for Tourism & Culture and Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Suresh won the Thrissur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gopi became the face of the 'Modiyude Guarantee' (Modi's Guarantee) promise to Kerala.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman retains finance ministry

After winning the Lok Sabha seat, Gopi said, “As an MP, I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms." 

“All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he was quoted by the news agency PTI.

Rumour of Suresh Gopi resigning from Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers

Also read: Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live Updates: JP Nadda handed Health ministry; Chirag Paswan gets Food Processing

Earlier today, Suresh Gopi cleared up rumours that he was resigning from the Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers, saying that they were grossly incorrect. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gopi said, “A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect."

“Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala," he added.

Also read: 'Grossly incorrect': Suresh Gopi denies resigning from Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers

Earlier in the day, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!"

“@BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life, and most importantly, stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution," the Congress Kerala post on Monday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0 Cabinet: BJP’s first Kerala Lok Sabha MP Suresh Gopi gets Tourism and Petroleum Ministries

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.00359.00
    Chennai
    74,214.00791.00
    Delhi
    73,567.00-431.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.00719.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue