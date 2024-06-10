Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Gopi became the face of the 'Modiyude Guarantee' (Modi's Guarantee) promise to Kerala.

The NDA government assigned the portfolios for the newly elected ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Monday, June 10.

Suresh Gopi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's sole Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, was appointed to two significant roles today.

Transitioning from acting to politics, he now holds the positions of Minister of State for Tourism & Culture and Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas.

After winning the Lok Sabha seat, Gopi said, "As an MP, I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms."

“All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he was quoted by the news agency PTI.

Earlier today, Suresh Gopi cleared up rumours that he was resigning from the Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers, saying that they were grossly incorrect.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gopi said, “A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect."

“Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala unit of the Congress took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Gopi, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, now “wants to quit because he wants to do films!"

“@BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life, and most importantly, stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution," the Congress Kerala post on Monday.

