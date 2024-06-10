Modi 3.0 cabinet clears 3 crore more houses under PMAY in its first decision

The newly formed cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, approved the proposal to assist in constructing 3 crore additional rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to meet the housing requirements across the country

This was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet of Modi 3.0 government. The meeting was attended by ministers of all allies of the NDA.

Also Read | Militants ambush Manipur CM Biren Singh's convoy- Here's all you need to know "It has been decided in the Cabinet meeting today to provide assistance to three crore additional rural and urban households for the construction of houses to meet the housing requirements arising out of the increase in the number of eligible families," officials said.

Also Read | Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Govt clears 3 cr more houses under PMAY It is important to note that the government has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana since 2015-16 to provide assistance to eligible rural and urban households for the construction of houses with basic amenities.

Under the scheme, a total of 4.21 crore houses have been completed for eligible poor families under the housing schemes in the last 10 years.

Also Read | Modi 3.0: Nawaz Sharif talks of 'hope' and 'opportunity' in congratulatory post to PM Narendra Modi All the houses constructed under PMAY are provided with other basic amenities such as Household Toilets, LPG connection, Electricity connection, Functional Household Tap Connection, etc. through convergence with other schemes of the Central and State Governments.

