Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath for a third straight term as the Prime Minister of India along with 71 ministerial colleagues, on Monday allocated the much-awaited portfolios to the Union ministers. While several leaders from the BJP retained their ministries, 11 were from the non-BJP alliance partners.

Among the major National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies who got a ministerial berth in Modi 3.0 Cabinet are JDU, TDP, Shiv Sena, LJP, and some other parties. It is important to note that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) are crucial for the survival of the BJP led-NDA government as TDP has 16 MPs and the JD(U) has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here's a look at NDA allies' portfolios: HD Kumaraswamy (JDS): HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been appointed as Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP): Kinjarapu Ram Mohan, who represents Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, has been appointed the new Civil Aviation Minister. He has replaced Jyotiraditya Scindia of BJP. Naidu is the National General Secretary of the TDP and has won the Srikakulam seat three times in a row.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP): Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the richest candidate to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been named the Minister of State of Rural Development and Ministry of Communications. He represents the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency.

Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U): Ram Nath Thakur, a key face in Nitish Kumar's JDU, has been named the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Thakur, the leader of Janata Dal (United) in Rajya Sabha, is the son of the former chief minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ (JD-U): Rajiv Ranjan, popularly known as Lalan Singh, has been allocated the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV): Chirag Paswan, the head of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has been allotted the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Paswan represents the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency and is the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, who led the consumer affairs ministry until his death in 2020.

Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena-Shinde): Prataprao Jadhav is the only leader from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Modi 3.0 Cabinet. He has been named the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar, has been allocated the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. He represents Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency and is the leader if Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Ramdas Athawale (RPI): Ramdas Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India, has been made Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Earlier, he was the Union Minister of State for Social Justice in the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

Anupriya Patel Apna Dal (Soneylal): Teacher and social worker Anupriya Patel is the president of Apna Dal (Soneylal) and represents the Mirzapur Lok Sabha Constituency. She has been appointed MoS in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Jayant Chaudhary (RLD): Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He has been appointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

