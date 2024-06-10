Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 7 women sworn-in ministers in new NDA government, 6 axed. Check full list of women ministers here

Narendra Modi sworn in Prime Minister for the third time. Modi 3.0 cabinet includes seven women ministers, two of them with cabinet rank. The previous council, which was dissolved on June 5, had ten women ministers. Check full list here.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated08:56 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture at each other, during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. (Reuters)
Nirmala Sitharaman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture at each other, during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. (Reuters)

Seven women, including two with cabinet rank, were inducted into the new council of ministers on Sunday in the 18th Lok Sabha. The previous council, which was dissolved on June 5, had ten women ministers. Six women ministers of the previous cabinet have been dropped out this time. 

The new women ministers in Modi 3.0 cabinet are — former Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, and BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Nimuben Bambhaniya, Raksha Khadse, Savitri Thakur, and Annpurna Devi. 

Sitharaman and Devi is in the union cabinet, while the remaining women took oaths as ministers of state. 

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State Bharti Pawar, Meenakshi Lekhi, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Pratima Bhoumik, and Darshana Jardosh dropped out of the 18th Lok Sabha. Irani and Pawar were defeated in Amethi and Dandori, respectively. Jyoti, Jardosh, Lekhi, and Bhoumik were not nominated by the BJP.

Notably,  the Lok Sabha has 74 women this time, a slight decline from the 78 elected in 2019.

Narendra Modi was sworn in Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, leading an expanded cabinet. In Modi 3.0, the Council of Ministers comprises 12 members from the Upper House of Parliament, while 58 are newly-elected MPs from the Lok Sabha.

On Sunday evening, 71 ministers took the oath of office alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among them were 30 Cabinet Ministers, 36 Ministers of State, and 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charges.

After two terms with an absolute majority, the BJP-led coalition formed the government this time with a reduced majority. The Lok Sabha election results seem to have influenced Modi's third term, with many alliance leaders taking the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

