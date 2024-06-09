From Smriti Irani to Narayan Rane, these former ministers are not part of Narendra Modi-led 3.0 government.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office and secrecy for the third consecutive term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, several former ministers missed out on being part of the new government.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandviya, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, are among those who were the ministers in the previous term of Narendra Modi government and also inducted in Modi 3.0 government.

These former ministers dropped Smriti Irani, the former Union Minister for Women and Child Development was among the ministers who did not become part of Modi 3.0 government. The former minister who contested from Amethi, lost the Lok Sabha seat to Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, by 1.6 lakh votes.

Anurag Thakur, who served as the information and broadcasting minister during Modi's second term, was among the surprising omissions from the list of ministers. He retained the seat in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency, defeating Satpal Raizada of Congress by over 1.8 lakh votes.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was the Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the previous government, is also among those missing from the new government. He was defeated by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a close contest by just 16,000 votes.

RK Singh, who held the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, is another ex-minister who has been dropped. Singh was defeated by Sudama Prasad of the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)'s by over 59,000 votes.

Narayan Rane, who held the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Ministry in the previous term of Modi's government, is not in the new cabinet of Modi. He defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vinayak Raut from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency by 47,000 votes.

General (retd) VK Singh served as Minister of State (RT&H and Civil Aviation) in the previous Modi government. However, in the 2024 elections, Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was a two-time MP from Ghaziabad, was not given a ticket. The party replaced him with MLA Atul Garg.

Kapil Patil, who served as MoS Panchayati Raj during the second term of Modi government, is also among those dropped from the cabinet this time. Patil, who contested from Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat, lost to NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Suresh Gopinath Mhatre by over 6,000 votes.

Raosaheb Danve who held the portfolio as MoS Railways, is also not in the new government. He lost to Congress' Kalyan Vaijnath Rao Kale from Jalna constituency by over 1 lakh votes.

Bharti Pawar who served as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare is another former minister who is not part of Modi, government. She suffered a defeat at the hands of NCP (SP) candidate Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori seat by over 1 lakh votes.

