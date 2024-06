Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who is in, who is out

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital Delhi, equalling a feat that only Jawaharlal Nehru achieved in the past.

After Prime Minister Modi, prominent leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Modi 3.0 government.

Here's a list of those who have been inducted and those who have been dropped from the Union cabinet:

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who is in Amit Shah (BJP)

Rajnath Singh(BJP)

S Jaishankar (BJP)

Nirmala Sitharaman (BJP)

Nitin Gadkari (BJP)

JP Nadda (BJP)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP)

Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP)

Piyush Goyal (BJP)

Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP)

Mansukh Mandaviya (BJP)

Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP)

Kiren Rijiju (BJP)

CR Patil (BJP)

Nimuben Bambhania (BJP)

Jual Oram (BJP)

Pralhad Joshi (BJP)

Shobha Karandlaje (BJP)

V Somanna (BJP)

Raksha Khadse (BJP)

Shripad Naik (BJP)

Jitendra Singh (BJP)

Savitri Thakur (BJP)

Virendra Kumar (BJP)

Jitin Prasada (BJP)

Pankaj Chaudhary (BJP)

BL Verma (BJP)

Kamlesh Paswan (BJP)

SP Singh Baghel (BJP)

Giriraj Singh (BJP)

Nityanand Rai (BJP)

Satish Dubey (BJP)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP)

Bhupender Yadav (BJP)

Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP)

ML Khattar (BJP)

Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP)

Suresh Gopi (BJP)

G Kishan Reddy (BJP)

Bandi Sanjay (BJP)

L Murugan (BJP)

Annapurna Devi (BJP)

Srinivasa Varma (BJP)

Shantanu Thakur (BJP)

Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)

Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP)

Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)

Pabitra Margherita (BJP)

Ajay Tamta (BJP)

Harsh Malhotra (BJP)

Kirti Vardhan Singh (BJP)

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP)

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (TDP)

Ram Nath Thakur (JDU)

Lalan Singh (JDU)

Pratap Rao Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS)

Chandrashekhar Choudhary (AJSU)

Raj Bhushan Choudhary (Vikassheel Insaan Party )

Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas)

Jayant Choudhary (RLD)

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Soneylal)

Ram Das Athawale (Republican Party of India)

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who is out Anurag Thakur

Smriti Irani

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Arjun Munda

Narayan Rane

Ajay Bhatt

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Meenakshi Lekhi

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

General VK Singh

RK Singh

Nisith Pramanik

Ajay Mishra Teni

Subhas Sarkar

John Barla

Bharti Pawar

Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Raosaheb Danve

Kapil Patil

Bhagwat Karad