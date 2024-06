Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Who is in, who is out

1 min read

Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in Delhi, equalling a feat that only Jawaharlal Nehru achieved in the past. Here's a list of those who have been inducted and those who have been dropped from the Union cabinet

