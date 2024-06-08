Modi 3.0: India responds to China’s ’look forward to healthy & stable relationship’ comment; says ‘will continue to…’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday responded to China's congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two countries.

On June 5, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson posted a congratulatory message on the official X handle and said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.”

Reacting to that, on Saturday, an MEA spokesperson thanked China's MFA for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory.

“Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” said Jaiswal in a post on X.

Thank you @MFA_China for congratulating PM @narendramodi on his election victory.



Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. https://t.co/8Ths98c38k — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 8, 2024

Interestingly, on Friday, Taiwan's congratulatory message to Narendra Modi snowballed into an online skirmish with a spokesperson from the Embassy of China in India saying, "There is no such thing as "president" of the Taiwan region.

Responding to Taiwan's Chingte Lai post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him, and said that he looks forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.

Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership. https://t.co/VGw2bsmwfM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Following that, in a post on X, a spokesperson from the Embassy of China in India said, “There is no such thing as “president” of the Taiwan region. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.”

There is no such thing as “president" of the Taiwan region. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the… — Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India (@ChinaSpox_India) June 7, 2024

Soon, Taiwan's Foreign Minister also reacted and said that China’s outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs slams China