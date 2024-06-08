Modi 3.0: India responds to China’s ’look forward to healthy & stable relationship’ comment; says ‘will continue to…’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday responded to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulatory message on X.

Livemint
Updated03:54 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(HT_PRINT)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday responded to China's congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying they will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of ties between the two countries.

On June 5, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson posted a congratulatory message on the official X handle and said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship.”

Also Read: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM: From guest list to security arrangements, here’s all you need to know

Reacting to that, on Saturday, an MEA spokesperson thanked China's MFA for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory.

“Will continue to pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity,” said Jaiswal in a post on X.

Interestingly, on Friday, Taiwan's congratulatory message to Narendra Modi snowballed into an online skirmish with a spokesperson from the Embassy of China in India saying, "There is no such thing as "president" of the Taiwan region.

Also Read: Modi 3.0 govt: These 7 foreign leaders to attend swearing-in ceremony in Delhi; check list

Responding to Taiwan's Chingte Lai post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him, and said that he looks forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.

Following that, in a post on X, a spokesperson from the Embassy of China in India said, “There is no such thing as “president” of the Taiwan region. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is an undeniable fact, a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.”

Also read: On PM Modi’s border row comments, China says, ’noted the remarks...’

Soon, Taiwan's Foreign Minister also reacted and said that China’s outrage at a cordial exchange between the leaders of 2 democracies is utterly unjustified.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs slams China

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place on Sunday evening.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0: India responds to China’s ’look forward to healthy & stable relationship’ comment; says ‘will continue to…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue