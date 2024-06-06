Modi 3.0: JD(U) wants ‘modifications’ in Agniveer scheme, backs UCC and 'one nation, one poll'
JDU supports UCC with stakeholder discussions. Akhilesh Yadav demands Agniveer scheme removal. General VK Singh proposes Agnipath changes post first batch service. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi pushes for Agniveer scheme modifications.
The Janata Dal (United) believes that the Agniveer scheme for recruitment into the rank and file of the Armed Forces impacted the Lok Sabha election result. Under this scheme, youth are recruited for four years. After this, only 25% of agniveers will be retained, and the rest will be released with some financial benefits.