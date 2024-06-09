Modi 3.0: Nadda to host dinner for NDA MPs today– Menu includes stuffed litchi, bajra khichdi, 8 types of desserts

After the swearing-in of the union council of ministers on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will host a dinner for the newly-elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs.

An elaborate menu of the dinner include some items specially relished in summer such as juices and shakes, stuffed litchi, matka kulfi and mango cream and raita.

The dinner will also have jodhpuri sabzi, dal, dum biryani and five types of bread. A Punjabi food counter will also be there.

Five types of juices and shakes and three types of raita will also be served at the dinner.

There will be tea and coffee as well.

For those relishing millets, there will be bajra khichdi too.

After the dinner, the NDA MPs can also savour from eight types of desserts including white rasmalai and four variety of ghewar.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the union council of ministers are scheduled to take oath of office in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, MPs likely to be included in the new council of ministers, attended a meeting at the prime minister's residence.

The NDA unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

With Sunday’s swearing-in, Narendra Modi will become the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over his third time swearing in as PM, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that he lost the mandate he sought.

She also criticized him for not taking “responsibility for failure”.