Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

  • Top actors including Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term.

Livemint
First Published06:49 PM IST
ctors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan
ctors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday evening with many eminent personalities in attendance.  Top actors including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term. The guest list also included members of the Adani and Ambani families. 

Visuals shared online showed Khan and Kumar hugging each other as they arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the oath ceremony. Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Suresh Gopi — the lone BJP MP elected from Kerala — are also attending the event. 

“I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time,” Rajinikanth said on Sunday morning. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaModi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00-431.00
    Chennai
    73,423.00-144.00
    Delhi
    73,998.00-288.00
    Kolkata
    73,495.00-360.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue