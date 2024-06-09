Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

Modi 3.0: Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath

Livemint

  • Top actors including Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term.

ctors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday evening with many eminent personalities in attendance. Top actors including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term. The guest list also included members of the Adani and Ambani families.

Visuals shared online showed Khan and Kumar hugging each other as they arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the oath ceremony. Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Suresh Gopi — the lone BJP MP elected from Kerala — are also attending the event.

“I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time," Rajinikanth said on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.