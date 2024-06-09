Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday evening with many eminent personalities in attendance. Top actors including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth will be in attendance as Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for a record third term. The guest list also included members of the Adani and Ambani families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visuals shared online showed Khan and Kumar hugging each other as they arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend the oath ceremony. Newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Suresh Gopi — the lone BJP MP elected from Kerala — are also attending the event.

"I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time," Rajinikanth said on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

