Modi 3.0 sworn in with 71 members — See how things have changed since PM Modi first formed the govt in 2014

Anwesha Mitra
First Published11:05 PM IST

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday with a significantly expanded Cabinet of Ministers. The BJP-led coalition government was formed after two full tenures where the saffron party enjoyed an absolute majority on its won. 

 How have things changed in the past decade?

2014 — The first Modi cabinet had included 23 Union Ministers alongside the Prime Minister as well as 12 Ministers of State. As of 27.5.2014, there had also been 10 Ministers of State with Independent Charges. 

2019 —Narendra Modi took oath alongside 24 Union Ministers and 24 MoS for the second time on May 30. There had also been nine Ministers of State with Independent Charges — bringing the total tally to 58 individuals. 

2021 — The Modi-led government undertook a reshuffle in early July and inducted several fresh faces into the Cabinet. With this, the number of Cabinet Ministers rose to 30 while 45 people were allocated Minister of State roles. The number of MoS (Independent Charge) officials dipped to two. 

2024 — 71 people were sworn in alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening. This included 30 Cabinet Ministers, 36 Ministers of State and 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charges.

