Modi 3.0 to change foreign policy? Opposition bats for talks with Pakistan amid surge in terror attacks

Opposition leaders demand foreign policy change after multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader urges central government to reassess foreign policies due to increasing terror and Chinese activities.

Livemint
First Published08:08 PM IST
Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack in Doda district
Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack in Doda district(PTI)

Opposition leaders have called for a change in foreign policy amid a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The northern Union Territory witnessed three terror attacks in as many days with several casualties. 

“Despite changing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has not been able to decrease the terror activities. Even, Chinese activities are also increasing. I think the centre should rethink and discuss its foreign policies with its allies,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"I have always said that terrorism is not going to end unless there is an understanding between the two nations (India and Pakistan). Terrorism will continue and we will have to face it. The tragedy is that innocent people are getting killed... and that is unfortunate," added National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

(With inputs from agencies)

