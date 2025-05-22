Modi 3.0 turns one next month: BJP gears up with padyatras, nationwide outreach

Modi 3.0 turns one next month: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a mega public outreach programme to celebrate the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term next month. The events to commemorate the occasion will include public meetings by the prime minister and ‘padyatras’ by the saffron party that has been in power under Modi's leadership since 2014.

The BJP has formed a panel workers and ministers to finalise the programme, NDTV reported. The union ministers will be taking out 'padyatras' of about 20 kilometers for two days of every week in their parliamentary constituencies. BJP leaders are also expected to join the 'padyatras'.

Modi completes 11 years of leadership since being sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time in May 2014. The PM and other BJP leaders will tell the people of the country about the government's welfare schemes and the success of Operation Sindoor - a targeted military strike on terror infrastructures in Pakistan, apart from big policy decisions.

PM Modi, the report said, will launch the Gyan Bharatam Mission on June 9 - an initiative to digitise, conserve, and make accessible over one crore manuscripts scattered across the country.

Modi 3.0 The NDA won 293 in the 543-member Lok Sabha in 2024 general elections. The BJP won 240 seats. The opposition INDIA bloc got 234 seats, including the Congress party's 99 seats.

PM Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, 2024, following BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Before becoming PM in 2014, Modi has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014.

The BJP-led NDA surpassed the majority threshold of 272 and won 293 seats. However, unlike the previous election, the BJP did not win a majority inLoK Sabha having only won 240 seats losing 63 seats from the 303 seats they previously held since 2019.