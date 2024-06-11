Sarbananda Sonowal takes charge of ministry of ports, shipping & waterways

  • Elected to the Lok Sabha for the third time, former Assam chief minister and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier also handled the portfolio

Subhash Narayan
Updated04:52 PM IST
Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo: PTI)
Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. (File Photo: PTI)

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge of the ministry of ports, shipping & waterways on Monday evening, soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had announced portfolios of its ministers.

PM Modi began his third term in office by retaining many of his close lieutenants in top ministries in the Union cabinet, even as he signalled changes in some portfolios and gave allies their due.

After assuming charge of the ministry, Sonowal expressed confidence in his team's ability to deliver on goals and objectives with a vision to serve the country's people. He said that the government's commitment to transforming India into a Viksit Bharat (developed India) must be absolute and called upon his team to sustain their excellent work toward this end.

Also Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge of communications ministry, says it’s like coming full circle

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of ports, shipping & whad aterways has been doing spectacular work towards empowering the maritime sector and its holistic development in our endeavour to become an economic powerhouse," the minister said. 

"We will continue to commit ourselves to the cause of nation-building with the intent of Nation First as we move ahead towards achieving the ultimate goal of Viksit Bharat. Our ministry will continue to work towards empowering the maritime sector as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision, 2047.”

Among the three primary challenges before the ministry is to significantly advance ship manufacturing in the country. In this regard, an additional incentive scheme is expected to be finalized by the ministry, including the provision of viability gap funding for potential investors in this Make in India initiative.

Additionally, the government may push for the operation of another large port outside India, similar to the country's developed Chabahar port. Significant developments include creating mega-sized ports in India and promoting green initiatives, such as developing tugboats run on alternative fuels.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaSarbananda Sonowal takes charge of ministry of ports, shipping & waterways

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,368.20
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
-194.35 (-4.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

167.70
10:29 AM | 11 JUN 2024
2.45 (1.48%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

273.60
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
14.5 (5.6%)

Tata Steel

181.35
10:27 AM | 11 JUN 2024
1.15 (0.64%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

156.55
10:12 AM | 11 JUN 2024
13.65 (9.55%)

HFCL

107.55
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
9.25 (9.41%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

419.30
10:28 AM | 11 JUN 2024
35.05 (9.12%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

368.65
10:25 AM | 11 JUN 2024
29.05 (8.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,671.00-1,327.00
    Chennai
    73,169.00-1,045.00
    Delhi
    73,027.00-540.00
    Kolkata
    73,098.00-1,116.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue