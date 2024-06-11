Sarbananda Sonowal takes charge of ministry of ports, shipping & waterways

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal took charge of the ministry of ports, shipping & waterways on Monday evening, soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had announced portfolios of its ministers.

PM Modi began his third term in office by retaining many of his close lieutenants in top ministries in the Union cabinet, even as he signalled changes in some portfolios and gave allies their due.

After assuming charge of the ministry, Sonowal expressed confidence in his team's ability to deliver on goals and objectives with a vision to serve the country's people. He said that the government's commitment to transforming India into a Viksit Bharat (developed India) must be absolute and called upon his team to sustain their excellent work toward this end.

Also Read: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge of communications ministry, says it’s like coming full circle “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry of ports, shipping & whad aterways has been doing spectacular work towards empowering the maritime sector and its holistic development in our endeavour to become an economic powerhouse," the minister said.

"We will continue to commit ourselves to the cause of nation-building with the intent of Nation First as we move ahead towards achieving the ultimate goal of Viksit Bharat. Our ministry will continue to work towards empowering the maritime sector as envisioned in the Amrit Kaal Vision, 2047.”

Among the three primary challenges before the ministry is to significantly advance ship manufacturing in the country. In this regard, an additional incentive scheme is expected to be finalized by the ministry, including the provision of viability gap funding for potential investors in this Make in India initiative.